Jalen Williams plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time out, a 128-120 win over the Cavaliers, Williams put up 15 points.

With prop bets in place for Williams, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-118)

Over 15.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Over 4.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+196)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118.1 points per game last year made the Kings the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Kings were the ninth-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 42.2 rebounds per contest.

Giving up an average of 26.7 assists last season, the Kings were the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Kings were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Williams vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 33 27 5 8 1 0 2 2/26/2023 31 15 2 4 1 0 3 1/20/2023 32 13 1 2 1 0 1

