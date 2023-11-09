The Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) face the Drake Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Drake 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 79.2 points per game last year were 8.8 more points than the 70.4 the Billikens gave up to opponents.

Drake went 17-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.

Last year, the Billikens recorded only 3.1 more points per game (69.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (66.0).

When Saint Louis scored more than 66.0 points last season, it went 14-7.

Last season, the Billikens had a 38.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.0% lower than the 41.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.

The Bulldogs' 51.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Billikens allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

