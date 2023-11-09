The St. Louis Blues, with Robert Thomas, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. Considering a bet on Thomas in the Blues-Coyotes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Robert Thomas vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Thomas has averaged 20:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Thomas has a goal in five of 11 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Thomas has registered a point in a game eight times this season over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 11 games this year, Thomas has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Thomas goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Thomas has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thomas Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 11 Games 4 10 Points 2 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

