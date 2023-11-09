The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Robert Thomas find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Thomas stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, Thomas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).

Thomas has zero points on the power play.

Thomas' shooting percentage is 22.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.