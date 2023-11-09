Will Robert Thomas Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 9?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Robert Thomas find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Thomas stats and insights
- In five of 11 games this season, Thomas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).
- Thomas has zero points on the power play.
- Thomas' shooting percentage is 22.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
