Pavel Buchnevich will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes face off on Thursday at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Buchnevich in the Blues-Coyotes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Buchnevich has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 13:56 on the ice per game.

Buchnevich has scored a goal in one of nine games this season.

In two of nine games this year Buchnevich has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Buchnevich has had an assist twice this season in nine games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Buchnevich's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Buchnevich has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 35 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 9 Games 3 3 Points 5 1 Goals 2 2 Assists 3

