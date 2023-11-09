Thursday's contest features the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) and the Missouri Tigers (1-0) squaring off at Mizzou Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 76-74 win for Indiana State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Tigers are coming off of a 72-61 victory over Belmont in their most recent game on Monday.

Missouri vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Missouri vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 76, Missouri 74

Missouri Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers' +74 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 64.6 points per game (187th in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per outing (116th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Missouri tallied fewer points per game (60.9) than its overall average (64.6).

The Tigers scored 68.8 points per game last season at home, which was 11.8 more points than they averaged away from home (57).

Missouri ceded 60.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.8 fewer points than it allowed in road games (63.2).

