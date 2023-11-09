Thursday's game at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) matching up with the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-54 victory as our model heavily favors Iowa State.

The game has no set line.

Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 79, Lindenwood 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Lindenwood vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-24.7)

Iowa State (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 132.5

Lindenwood Performance Insights

Last year Lindenwood put up 69.6 points per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 73.8 points per contest (284th-ranked).

The Lions pulled down 31.2 rebounds per game (220th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.8 rebounds per contest (324th-ranked).

Lindenwood delivered 11.8 assists per game, which ranked them 281st in the nation.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, the Lions were 235th in the country. They forced 11.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 183rd in college basketball.

With 7.5 treys per game, the Lions were 166th in the country. They had a 36.0% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 80th in college basketball.

Lindenwood ceded 8.3 three-pointers per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34.9% three-point percentage (256th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Lindenwood took 64.5% two-pointers (accounting for 70.3% of the team's buckets) and 35.5% threes (29.7%).

