The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) hit the court against the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood Stats Insights

  • The Lions shot at a 42.9% rate from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Cyclones averaged.
  • Lindenwood went 10-5 when it shot better than 42% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cyclones finished 60th.
  • The Lions put up 7.0 more points per game last year (69.6) than the Cyclones allowed (62.6).
  • When it scored more than 62.6 points last season, Lindenwood went 11-9.

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Lindenwood averaged 79.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 60.8.
  • The Lions allowed fewer points at home (70.2 per game) than away (75.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Lindenwood sunk fewer triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (40.7%) too.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Nebraska L 84-52 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/9/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/13/2023 Hannibal-La Grange - Hyland Performance Arena
11/16/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

