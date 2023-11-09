Kasperi Kapanen and Matias Maccelli will be two of the top players to watch when the St. Louis Blues meet the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for St. Louis, Robert Thomas has 10 points in 11 games (five goals, five assists).

Jordan Kyrou is another important player for St. Louis, with six points (0.5 per game) -- scoring two goals and adding four assists.

Kapanen's total of six points is via two goals and four assists.

Joel Hofer's record is 2-1-0. He has given up nine goals (3 goals against average) and racked up 93 saves.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Arizona's Nick Schmaltz has recorded eight assists and four goals in 12 games. That's good for 12 points.

With 11 total points (0.9 per game), including five goals and six assists through 12 contests, Clayton Keller is crucial for Arizona's attack.

This season, Maccelli has two goals and eight assists for St. Louis.

In the crease, Arizona's Connor Ingram is 4-1-0 this season, amassing 148 saves and permitting 13 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .919 save percentage (19th in the league).

Blues vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 29th 2.36 Goals Scored 3.25 14th 11th 2.91 Goals Allowed 2.92 13th 31st 26.6 Shots 29.1 25th 25th 33.1 Shots Allowed 31.7 21st 32nd 3.57% Power Play % 26.53% 6th 22nd 74.19% Penalty Kill % 71.43% 25th

