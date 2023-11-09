Blues vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - November 9
Here's a peek at the injury report for the St. Louis Blues (5-5-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Blues prepare for their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jason Zucker
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blues Season Insights
- St. Louis' 26 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- Its -6 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes have 39 goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the league.
- Arizona allows 2.9 goals per game (35 total), which ranks 14th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +4, they are 10th-best in the league.
Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-115)
|Coyotes (-105)
|6.5
