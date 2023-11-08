How to Watch the Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) on November 8, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Cavaliers.
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 49.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 44.5% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.5% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 17th.
- The Thunder score an average of 117.4 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 109.9 the Cavaliers allow.
- Oklahoma City is 3-1 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder scored 120.8 points per game at home last season, and 114.1 away.
- At home, the Thunder conceded 115.6 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 117.1.
- Beyond the arc, the Thunder sunk fewer triples away (11.9 per game) than at home (12.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (36.9%) as well.
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
|Luguentz Dort
|Questionable
|Hip
|Ousmane Dieng
|Questionable
|Wrist
