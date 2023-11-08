The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) on November 8, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 49.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 44.5% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.5% from the field.

The Thunder are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 17th.

The Thunder score an average of 117.4 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 109.9 the Cavaliers allow.

Oklahoma City is 3-1 when it scores more than 109.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder scored 120.8 points per game at home last season, and 114.1 away.

At home, the Thunder conceded 115.6 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 117.1.

Beyond the arc, the Thunder sunk fewer triples away (11.9 per game) than at home (12.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries