The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH. The over/under is 230.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: BSOK and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -1.5 230.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 230.5 points in three of seven outings.
  • Oklahoma City's games this year have had a 234.1-point total on average, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Oklahoma City's ATS record is 5-2-0 this year.
  • The Thunder have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 2 28.6% 107 224.4 109.9 226.6 220.2
Thunder 3 42.9% 117.4 224.4 116.7 226.6 228.9

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • The Thunder's 117.4 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 109.9 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 109.9 points, Oklahoma City is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Thunder and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 5-2 3-1 4-3
Cavaliers 2-5 1-3 3-4

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Thunder Cavaliers
117.4
Points Scored (PG)
 107
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
4-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 0-0
3-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 0-0
116.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.9
22
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
2-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 2-3
2-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

