The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH. The over/under is 230.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: BSOK and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -1.5 230.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 230.5 points in three of seven outings.

Oklahoma City's games this year have had a 234.1-point total on average, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City's ATS record is 5-2-0 this year.

The Thunder have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

This season, Oklahoma City has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 2 28.6% 107 224.4 109.9 226.6 220.2 Thunder 3 42.9% 117.4 224.4 116.7 226.6 228.9

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder's 117.4 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 109.9 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.9 points, Oklahoma City is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Thunder and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 5-2 3-1 4-3 Cavaliers 2-5 1-3 3-4

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Thunder Cavaliers 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 107 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 4-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 109.9 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 2-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-3 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-2

