On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers last season were 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He also drained 51.0% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Josh Giddey posted 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He also posted 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Williams' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He sank 52.1% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 treys.

Luguentz Dort's numbers last season were 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He drained 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Isaiah Joe averaged 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell posted 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season.

Evan Mobley collected 16.2 points, 2.8 assists and 9.0 boards.

Darius Garland's numbers last season were 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Caris LeVert's numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Max Strus recorded 11.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 boards.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Cavaliers 117.5 Points Avg. 112.3 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 106.9 46.5% Field Goal % 48.8% 35.6% Three Point % 36.7%

