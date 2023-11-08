On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Cavaliers matchup in this article.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSOH

BSOK and BSOH Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Thunder Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-1.5) 230.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-2) 231 -126 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have been outscored by 2.9 points per game (scoring 107 points per game to rank 28th in the league while allowing 109.9 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA) and have a -20 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (seventh in league) and allowing 116.7 (22nd in NBA).

The teams average 224.4 points per game combined, 6.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 226.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Oklahoma City has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

Thunder and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +8000 +4000 - Cavaliers +2500 +1100 -

