The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSOH

BSOK and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 115 - Cavaliers 110

Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 2.5)

Thunder (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-4.6)

Thunder (-4.6) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.5

The Thunder sport a 5-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-5-0 mark of the Cavaliers.

Cleveland hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 75% of the time.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Oklahoma City and its opponents are more successful (57.1% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (42.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Thunder are 2-2, while the Cavaliers are 2-2 as moneyline favorites.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder score 117.4 points per game and allow 116.7, ranking them seventh in the NBA offensively and 22nd defensively.

Oklahoma City is 23rd in the league in rebounds per game (41.9) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (47.7).

This season the Thunder are ranked 21st in the league in assists at 24.4 per game.

Oklahoma City commits 14.7 turnovers per game and force 13.4 per game, ranking 19th and 23rd, respectively, in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Thunder are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are seventh in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.

