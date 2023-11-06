Monday's contest features the UMKC Kangaroos (0-0) and the Bradley Braves (0-0) clashing at Swinney Recreation Center (on November 6) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-64 victory for UMKC.

The Kangaroos finished 9-23 in the 2022-23 season.

UMKC vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

UMKC vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 69, Bradley 64

UMKC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Kangaroos' -279 scoring differential last season (outscored by 8.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.3 points per game (216th in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per contest (336th in college basketball).

With 61.9 points per game in Summit tilts, UMKC posted 1.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.3 PPG).

In home games, the Kangaroos scored 8.7 more points per game last season (67.6) than they did when playing on the road (58.9).

In home games, UMKC ceded 3.1 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (74.2).

