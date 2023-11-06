The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) on November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: Bally Sports

Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

Oklahoma City is 2-1 when it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

The Thunder are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

The Thunder put up just 0.8 more points per game (116) than the Hawks give up (115.2).

Oklahoma City is 2-1 when scoring more than 115.2 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Thunder performed better in home games last season, scoring 120.8 points per game, compared to 114.1 per game in away games.

At home, Oklahoma City ceded 1.5 fewer points per game (115.6) than in road games (117.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Thunder fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Thunder Injuries