The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) have two players on the injury report, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (4-2) at Paycom Center on Monday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Thunder dropped their last outing 141-139 against the Warriors on Friday. In the Thunder's loss, Luguentz Dort led the way with a team-high 29 points (adding five rebounds and zero assists).

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Questionable Knee 24.0 6.7 7.0 Kenrich Williams PF Out Back

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf), Kobe Bufkin: Questionable (Thumb)

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSSE

