The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) are favored (-2.5) to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs on BSOK and BSSE. The over/under is 236.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -2.5 236.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points only once this season.

The average over/under for Oklahoma City's outings this season is 232.7, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Oklahoma City has gone 4-2-0 ATS this year.

The Thunder have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Oklahoma City has not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info

Thunder vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 4 66.7% 122.8 238.8 115.2 231.9 235.2 Thunder 1 16.7% 116 238.8 116.7 231.9 226.7

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder average just 0.8 more points per game (116) than the Hawks give up (115.2).

When it scores more than 115.2 points, Oklahoma City is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Thunder vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Thunder and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 4-2 3-1 3-3 Hawks 3-3 0-2 3-3

Thunder vs. Hawks Point Insights

Thunder Hawks 116 Points Scored (PG) 122.8 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 115.2 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

