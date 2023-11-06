The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Thunder 115

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-4.4)

Hawks (-4.4) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.3

The Hawks (3-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 16.7% less often than the Thunder (4-2-0) this season.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (75%).

Both Oklahoma City and Atlanta games have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season.

The Thunder have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (1-1) this season while the Hawks have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-0).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder are averaging 116 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 116.7 points per contest (24th-ranked).

Oklahoma City has found it difficult to collect rebounds this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 40.7 boards per game. It ranks 18th by allowing 45.8 boards per contest.

So far this year, the Thunder rank 22nd in the league in assists, dishing out 24 per game.

Oklahoma City is committing 15 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (25th-ranked).

The Thunder are sinking 12.2 threes per game (15th-ranked in league). They sport a 38.6% shooting percentage (eighth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.