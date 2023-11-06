The Atlanta Hawks (4-2), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center, will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

The Hawks average 122.8 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 115.2 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +46 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Thunder score 116 points per game (ninth in NBA) and concede 116.7 (24th in league) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 238.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 231.9 points per game combined, 4.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Atlanta is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Thunder and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +6600 +3000 - Hawks +10000 +3000 -

