Monday's game at Grand Canyon University Arena has the Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) squaring off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-68 victory as our model heavily favors Grand Canyon.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Southeast Missouri State vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 80, Southeast Missouri State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Southeast Missouri State vs. Grand Canyon

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-12.1)

Grand Canyon (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

Southeast Missouri State was 45th in college basketball last year with 77.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 326th with 75.9 points allowed per contest.

The Redhawks ranked 25th-worst in the nation with 34.1 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they grabbed 32.4 rebounds per game (134th-ranked in college basketball).

Last season Southeast Missouri State ranked 117th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.8 per game.

With 12.6 turnovers per game, the Redhawks ranked 258th in the country. They forced 13.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 54th in college basketball.

The Redhawks sank 7.9 threes per game (112th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 32.7% shooting percentage (259th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Southeast Missouri State ceded 7.1 threes per game (165th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34.4% three-point percentage (229th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Southeast Missouri State took 60.1% two-pointers (accounting for 70.1% of the team's baskets) and 39.9% three-pointers (29.9%).

