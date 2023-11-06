Monday's contest between the Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-0) at Chaifetz Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-66 and heavily favors Saint Louis to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 83, Southern Indiana 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Louis (-17.0)

Saint Louis (-17.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Saint Louis Performance Insights

At 75.5 points scored per game and 71.2 points conceded last year, Saint Louis was 85th in the nation on offense and 214th defensively.

Last year, the Billikens were 26th in the nation in rebounds (35.2 per game) and 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5).

Saint Louis was 12th-best in college basketball in assists (16.5 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Billikens were 219th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.0) last season. They were 92nd in 3-point percentage at 35.7%.

Giving up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.7% from downtown last year, Saint Louis was 240th and 178th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, the Billikens attempted 67.2% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 32.8% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75% of the Billikens' baskets were 2-pointers, and 25% were 3-pointers.

