The Saint Louis Billikens will begin their 2023-24 campaign facing the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana matchup in this article.

Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Louis Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Saint Louis (-15.5) 147.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Louis (-15.5) 147.5 -4500 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Louis covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 14 Billikens games hit the over.

Southern Indiana won nine games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Last year, 17 of the Screaming Eagles' games hit the over.

