The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-0) play the Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Screaming Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Saint Louis went 17-3 when it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Screaming Eagles finished 30th.

Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Billikens scored were only 1.3 more points than the Screaming Eagles gave up (74.2).

When Saint Louis put up more than 74.2 points last season, it went 17-2.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison

Saint Louis posted 78.2 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Billikens allowed 67.3 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 75.

At home, Saint Louis averaged 1.1 more treys per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (35.5%).

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule