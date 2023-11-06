How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-0) play the Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Screaming Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Saint Louis went 17-3 when it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Screaming Eagles finished 30th.
- Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Billikens scored were only 1.3 more points than the Screaming Eagles gave up (74.2).
- When Saint Louis put up more than 74.2 points last season, it went 17-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Louis posted 78.2 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Billikens allowed 67.3 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 75.
- At home, Saint Louis averaged 1.1 more treys per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (35.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/8/2023
|Lincoln (MO)
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/11/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.