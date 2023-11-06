The Missouri Tigers (0-0) hit the court against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-0) as double-digit, 24.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The point total is set at 147.5 for the matchup.

Missouri vs. UAPB Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -24.5 147.5

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Of Missouri's 31 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 147.5 points 18 times.

Missouri's matchups last season had an average of 153.3 points, 5.8 more than this game's over/under.

Missouri covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

Missouri sported a 16-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-15-0 mark of UAPB.

Missouri vs. UAPB Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 18 58.1% 78.9 145.8 74.4 144.1 149.6 UAPB 6 24% 66.9 145.8 69.7 144.1 138.8

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

Last year, the 78.9 points per game the Tigers recorded were 9.2 more points than the Golden Lions allowed (69.7).

Missouri had a 13-6 record against the spread and a 21-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.7 points.

Missouri vs. UAPB Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 16-15-0 2-1 16-15-0 UAPB 10-15-0 2-1 12-13-0

Missouri vs. UAPB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri UAPB 16-3 Home Record 8-5 5-5 Away Record 2-16 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

