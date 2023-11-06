The Missouri Tigers face the Belmont Bruins on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network +

Missouri vs. Belmont 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bruins' 71.6 points per game last year were 9.3 more points than the 62.3 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
  • Belmont went 12-3 last season when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.
  • Last year, the Tigers scored only 2.5 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bruins gave up (67.1).
  • When Missouri put up more than 67.1 points last season, it went 11-1.
  • The Tigers shot 36.1% from the field last season, 9.8 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Bruins allowed to opponents.
  • The Bruins' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Missouri Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Belmont - Mizzou Arena
11/9/2023 Indiana State - Mizzou Arena
11/12/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena

