Monday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (0-0) against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-0) at Mizzou Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-62 in favor of Missouri, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Missouri vs. UAPB Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 84, UAPB 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. UAPB

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-22.4)

Missouri (-22.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

Missouri Performance Insights

At 78.9 points scored per game and 74.4 points allowed last season, Missouri was 26th in the country on offense and 299th on defense.

On the boards, the Tigers were fifth-worst in the nation in rebounds (27.6 per game) last season. They were 21st-worst in rebounds conceded (34.3 per game).

Last season Missouri was 21st-best in college basketball in assists with 15.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Tigers were 22nd-best in the country in 3-pointers made per game (9.3) last season. They were 80th in 3-point percentage at 36%.

Missouri was the 24th-worst team in the country in 3-pointers conceded (8.8 per game) and 264th in 3-point percentage defensively (35%) last year.

Last year, Missouri took 43.2% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 56.8% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.9% of Missouri's baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.1% were 2-pointers.

