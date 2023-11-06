The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions go up against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. UAPB matchup in this article.

Missouri vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Missouri vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. UAPB Betting Trends (2022-23)

Missouri compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

Tigers games went over the point total 16 out of 31 times last season.

UAPB won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

A total of 12 of the Golden Lions' games last season went over the point total.

