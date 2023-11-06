How to Watch Missouri vs. UAPB on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Missouri Tigers (0-0) play the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Missouri vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network+
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 47.2% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Golden Lions allowed to opponents.
- In games Missouri shot better than 43.8% from the field, it went 20-1 overall.
- The Tigers were the 354th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Lions ranked 201st.
- Last year, the 78.9 points per game the Tigers averaged were 9.2 more points than the Golden Lions allowed (69.7).
- When Missouri scored more than 69.7 points last season, it went 21-0.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- Missouri posted 83.6 points per game last year at home, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged away from home (73.3).
- The Tigers surrendered 74.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.6).
- Missouri drained 9.5 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/10/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/13/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Mizzou Arena
