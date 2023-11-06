The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) play the Missouri State Bears (0-0) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.

Missouri State vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under West Virginia -4.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Missouri State played seven games last season that ended with a combined score over 135.5 points.

The Bears had a 128.7-point average over/under in their contests last year, 6.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Bears beat the spread 14 times in 32 games last season.

Missouri State won four of the 10 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Bears had a record of 2-4 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Missouri State vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 27 84.4% 76 141.6 70.9 134.1 142.8 Missouri State 7 24.1% 65.6 141.6 63.2 134.1 131.4

Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Bears' 65.6 points per game last year were 5.3 fewer points than the 70.9 the Mountaineers gave up.

Missouri State put together a 5-2 ATS record and an 8-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.9 points.

Missouri State vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 17-15-0 8-3 19-13-0 Missouri State 14-15-0 3-3 10-19-0

Missouri State vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

West Virginia Missouri State 13-4 Home Record 10-4 3-8 Away Record 5-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

