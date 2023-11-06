Missouri State vs. West Virginia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) play the Missouri State Bears (0-0) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Missouri State vs. West Virginia Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|West Virginia
|-4.5
|135.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bears Betting Records & Stats
- Missouri State played seven games last season that ended with a combined score over 135.5 points.
- The Bears had a 128.7-point average over/under in their contests last year, 6.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Bears beat the spread 14 times in 32 games last season.
- Missouri State won four of the 10 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Bears had a record of 2-4 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Bears.
Missouri State vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 135.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|West Virginia
|27
|84.4%
|76
|141.6
|70.9
|134.1
|142.8
|Missouri State
|7
|24.1%
|65.6
|141.6
|63.2
|134.1
|131.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends
- The Bears' 65.6 points per game last year were 5.3 fewer points than the 70.9 the Mountaineers gave up.
- Missouri State put together a 5-2 ATS record and an 8-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.9 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Missouri State vs. West Virginia Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|West Virginia
|17-15-0
|8-3
|19-13-0
|Missouri State
|14-15-0
|3-3
|10-19-0
Missouri State vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|West Virginia
|Missouri State
|13-4
|Home Record
|10-4
|3-8
|Away Record
|5-8
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.5
|71.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.