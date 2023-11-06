How to Watch the Missouri State vs. Little Rock Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Missouri State Bears play the Little Rock Trojans at Jack Stephens Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 6:00 PM ET.
Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Missouri State vs. Little Rock 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bears' 68.1 points per game last year were 16.6 more points than the 51.5 the Trojans allowed to opponents.
- Missouri State had a 3-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 52.6 points.
- Last year, the Trojans put up 13.4 fewer points per game (52.6) than the Bears gave up (66.0).
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
