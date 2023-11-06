The Missouri State Bears play the Little Rock Trojans at Jack Stephens Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Little Rock 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 68.1 points per game last year were 16.6 more points than the 51.5 the Trojans allowed to opponents.

Missouri State had a 3-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 52.6 points.

Last year, the Trojans put up 13.4 fewer points per game (52.6) than the Bears gave up (66.0).

