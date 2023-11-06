The Nebraska Cornhuskers will start their 2023-24 season matching up with the Lindenwood Lions on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Lindenwood matchup.

Lindenwood vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lindenwood vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lindenwood vs. Nebraska Betting Trends (2022-23)

Lindenwood went 14-13-0 ATS last season.

The Lions covered the spread once when an underdog by 21.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

Nebraska put together a 12-17-0 ATS record last year.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.