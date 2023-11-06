How to Watch Lindenwood vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) play the Lindenwood Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Lindenwood vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
Lindenwood Stats Insights
- The Lions shot 42.9% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 42.5% the Cornhuskers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Lindenwood had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.5% from the field.
- The Lions were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cornhuskers finished 297th.
- The Lions put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, only 0.3 fewer points than the 69.9 the Cornhuskers gave up.
- Lindenwood went 10-3 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.
Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Lindenwood averaged 18.4 more points per game at home (79.2) than away (60.8).
- The Lions allowed 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 away.
- At home, Lindenwood drained 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.9). Lindenwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.7%) than on the road (33.2%).
Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/13/2023
|Hannibal-La Grange
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
