The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) play the Lindenwood Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lindenwood vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lindenwood Stats Insights

The Lions shot 42.9% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 42.5% the Cornhuskers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Lindenwood had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.5% from the field.

The Lions were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cornhuskers finished 297th.

The Lions put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, only 0.3 fewer points than the 69.9 the Cornhuskers gave up.

Lindenwood went 10-3 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Lindenwood averaged 18.4 more points per game at home (79.2) than away (60.8).

The Lions allowed 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 away.

At home, Lindenwood drained 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.9). Lindenwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.7%) than on the road (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule