Kansas vs. North Carolina Central: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) are heavy, 30.5-point favorites against the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas
|-30.5
|139.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas Betting Records & Stats
- In 19 of 33 games last season, Kansas and its opponents went over 139.5 points.
- Kansas' contests last season had an average of 143.5 points, 4.0 more than this game's over/under.
- Kansas compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- North Carolina Central's .565 ATS win percentage (13-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Kansas' .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record).
Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|19
|57.6%
|75.4
|151
|68.1
|134
|144
|North Carolina Central
|10
|43.5%
|75.6
|151
|65.9
|134
|140.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Kansas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks averaged were 9.5 more points than the Eagles allowed (65.9).
- Kansas had an 11-11 record against the spread and a 23-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|15-18-0
|0-1
|15-18-0
|North Carolina Central
|13-10-0
|0-0
|12-11-0
Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas
|North Carolina Central
|15-1
|Home Record
|13-1
|7-4
|Away Record
|4-10
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-3-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.4
|74.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.