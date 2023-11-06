The Kansas Jayhawks battle the North Carolina Central Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. North Carolina Central matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Kansas (-30.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas (-29.5) 139.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

A total of 15 Jayhawks games last season hit the over.

North Carolina Central went 13-10-0 ATS last season.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 23 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.