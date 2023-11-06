The North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.3 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Kansas went 18-2 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 134th.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks averaged were 9.5 more points than the Eagles allowed (65.9).

Kansas went 23-2 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 74.0 points per contest.

The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last season at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).

Kansas made 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule