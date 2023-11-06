The New York Jets (4-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Chargers vs. Jets Insights

This year, the Chargers score 6.5 more points per game (24.9) than the Jets give up (18.4).

This season New York puts up six fewer points per game (18) than Los Angeles gives up (24).

The Chargers collect 362.4 yards per game, 33.1 more yards than the 329.3 the Jets give up per matchup.

New York racks up 273.3 yards per game, 117.6 fewer yards than the 390.9 Los Angeles allows.

The Chargers rush for 103.6 yards per game, 41.3 fewer than the 144.9 the Jets allow per contest.

This year New York rushes for 15.6 more yards per game (109) than Los Angeles allows (93.4).

The Chargers have six giveaways this season, while the Jets have 13 takeaways.

New York has turned the ball over 10 times, two fewer times than Los Angeles has forced turnovers (12).

Chargers Away Performance

The Chargers score 23 points per game in road games (1.9 fewer than overall), and allow 27.3 in away games (3.3 more than overall).

The Chargers pick up 391.7 yards per game on the road (29.3 more than overall), and concede 433 in road games (42.1 more than overall).

The Chargers accumulate fewer rushing yards in road games (76.7 per game) than they do overall (103.6), and allow more (113 per game) than overall (93.4).

On the road, the Chargers convert fewer third downs (33.3%) than overall (41.1%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs away from home (42.1%) than overall (37.6%).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/16/2023 Dallas L 20-17 ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Chicago W 30-13 NBC 11/6/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 Detroit - CBS 11/19/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 11/26/2023 Baltimore - NBC

Jets Home Performance

The Jets score 18 points per game at home (equal to their overall average) and allow 17 at home (compared to 18.4 overall).

At home, the Jets accumulate fewer yards (260 per game) than overall (273.3). They also give up more (355.3 per game) than overall (329.3).

New York picks up 158.3 passing yards per game at home (six fewer than overall) and gives up 220.8 at home (36.4 more than overall).

The Jets accumulate 101.8 rushing yards per game at home (7.2 fewer than overall), and give up 134.5 rushing yards at home (10.4 fewer than overall).

At home the Jets convert more third downs (28%) than overall (23%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (46.6%) than overall (40%).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Denver W 31-21 CBS 10/15/2023 Philadelphia W 20-14 FOX 10/29/2023 at New York W 13-10 CBS 11/6/2023 Los Angeles - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 11/19/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 11/24/2023 Miami - Amazon Prime Video

