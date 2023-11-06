Monday's game between the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) matching up at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Butler, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Eastern Michigan 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-15.0)

Butler (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler Performance Insights

Last year, Butler was 328th in the nation offensively (65.3 points scored per game) and 112th on defense (67.9 points conceded).

On the boards, the Bulldogs were second-worst in the country in rebounds (27.4 per game) last season. They were 310th in rebounds allowed (33.4 per game).

Butler was 211th in the country in assists (12.6 per game) last year.

The Bulldogs made 6.5 3-pointers per game and shot 32.7% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 274th and 259th, respectively, in college basketball.

Defensively, Butler was 64th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.3 last season. It was 77th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.1%.

Butler took 35.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 64.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.8% of Butler's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.2% were 2-pointers.

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

Eastern Michigan ranked 162nd in the nation with 72.2 points per contest last season, but on defense it lagged behind, ceding 80.8 points per game (second-worst in college basketball).

The Eagles grabbed just 27.8 boards per game (10th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 34 boards per contest (332nd-ranked).

When it comes to assists, Eastern Michigan averaged only 9.6 per game (worst in college basketball).

The Eagles were 104th in the country with 11.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 174th with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Eagles sank 6.2 treys per game (299th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 31.6% shooting percentage (312th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Eastern Michigan ranked 322nd in the country with 8.5 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 219th with a 34.2% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Last year Eastern Michigan took 66.7% two-pointers, accounting for 76.1% of the team's buckets. It shot 33.3% from three-point land (23.9% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.