At Deutsche Bank Park in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will be lined up against the Miami Dolphins pass defense and Jerome Baker. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 82.3 11.8 1 49 11.29

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Travis Kelce vs. Jerome Baker Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce's team-leading 583 yards as a receiver have come on 54 catches (out of 68 targets) with four touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, Kansas City is averaging the third-most yards in the league, at 276.4 (2,211 total passing yards).

The Chiefs score the 10th-most points in the league, 23.4 per game.

Kansas City has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 38.8 times per game (third in NFL).

In the red zone, the Chiefs pass the ball more often than every other team in the league, throwing an NFL-high 47 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (57.3% red-zone pass rate).

Jerome Baker & the Dolphins' Defense

Jerome Baker has a team-high one interception to go along with 50 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

When it comes to defending against the pass, Miami's D ranks 21st in the NFL with 1,772 passing yards allowed (221.5 per game) and 25th with 12 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Dolphins' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 26th in the NFL with 25.5 points allowed per game. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 21st with 2,635 total yards allowed (329.4 per game).

Miami has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Travis Kelce vs. Jerome Baker Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Jerome Baker Rec. Targets 68 22 Def. Targets Receptions 54 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.8 21 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 583 50 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 83.3 6.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 263 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 1.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.