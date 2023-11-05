Will Skyy Moore Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Skyy Moore was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Looking for Moore's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Moore has been targeted 27 times and has 14 catches for 168 yards (12.0 per reception) and one TD, plus three carries for 23 yards.
Skyy Moore Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Heel
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chiefs this week:
- Richie James Jr. (FP/knee): 1 Rec; 6 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Kadarius Toney (FP/ankle): 19 Rec; 109 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Moore 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|27
|14
|168
|56
|1
|12.0
Moore Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|4
|3
|70
|1
|Week 3
|Bears
|6
|4
|42
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|4
|2
|22
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|3
|2
|15
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|3
|1
|8
|0
