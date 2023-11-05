Patrick Mahomes II will be up against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Mahomes, who has compiled 2,257 passing yards (282.1 per game) this year, has connected on 68.8% of his throws, with 15 TDs and eight picks. In addition, Mahomes has scampered for 234 yards on the ground (29.3 per game) on 36 carries.

Mahomes vs. the Dolphins

Mahomes vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed seven players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Miami in 2023.

The Dolphins have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The Dolphins allow 221.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Dolphins have conceded 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 25th among NFL teams.

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Dolphins

Passing Yards: 284.5 (-115)

284.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 2.5 (+150)

Mahomes Passing Insights

Mahomes has finished above his passing yards total three times this season (37.5%).

The Chiefs have passed 60.5% of the time and run 39.5% this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

With 304 attempts for 2,257 passing yards, Mahomes is ninth in NFL action with 7.4 yards per attempt.

Mahomes has completed at least one touchdown pass in seven of eight games, including multiple TDs five times.

He has 15 total touchdowns this season (78.9% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

Mahomes has passed 47 times out of his 304 total attempts while in the red zone (57.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-38 / 240 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 32-for-42 / 424 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 30-for-40 / 306 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 6 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 31-for-41 / 281 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 18-for-30 / 203 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs

