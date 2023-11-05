Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will be up against the Miami Dolphins and their 16th-ranked rushing defense in Week 9, with kickoff at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday.

Pacheco has compiled a team-best 459 yards on the ground after receiving 108 attempts (57.4 ypg). He has scored three rushing TDs. Pacheco has tacked on 24 receptions for 160 yards, good for 20 yards per game and one receiving touchdown.

Pacheco vs. the Dolphins

Pacheco vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Dolphins during the 2023 season.

Miami has given up one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Dolphins have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The run defense of the Dolphins is allowing 107.9 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 16th in the NFL.

The Dolphins have the No. 26 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding nine this season (1.1 per game).

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-118)

Pacheco Rushing Insights

So far this season, Pacheco has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

The Chiefs, who are 10th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 60.5% of the time while running 39.5%.

His team has attempted 202 rushes this season. He's taken 108 of those carries (53.5%).

Pacheco has rushed for a score in three of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has four total touchdowns this season (21.1% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

He has 20 carries in the red zone (57.1% of his team's 35 red zone rushes).

Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-115)

Pacheco Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this year, Pacheco has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pacheco has been targeted on 27 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season (8.7% target share).

He has been targeted 27 times, averaging 5.9 yards per target (108th in NFL).

Pacheco, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Pacheco (four red zone targets) has been targeted 8.5% of the time in the red zone (47 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pacheco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 16 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 16 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 20 ATT / 115 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs

