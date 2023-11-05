Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 9 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The game starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Edwards-Helaire's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 109 yards on 33 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, and has six catches (seven targets) for 36 yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Reported Injury: Illness

No other RB is on the injury list for the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Edwards-Helaire 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 33 109 1 3.3 7 6 36 0

Edwards-Helaire Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 6 22 0 1 7 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 2 17 0 Week 3 Bears 15 55 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 12 0 1 1 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 7 0 1 9 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 4 0 0 0 0

