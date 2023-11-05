When Blake Bell takes the field for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 9 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Blake Bell score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has reeled in three passes for 19 yards (6.3 per game) and one score this year.

Bell, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Blake Bell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 2 12 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 0 0 0

