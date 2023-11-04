The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-4) and the Robert Morris Colonials (2-6) play at Houck Field on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 13th-worst in the FCS (437.3 yards allowed per game), Southeast Missouri State has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 35th in the FCS offensively putting up 389.5 yards per game. Robert Morris' defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 32.3 points per game, which ranks 25th-worst in the FCS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 83rd with 21.9 points per contest.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Robert Morris Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Southeast Missouri State vs. Robert Morris Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State Robert Morris 389.5 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.9 (102nd) 437.3 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.5 (41st) 123.9 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.0 (121st) 265.6 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.9 (62nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has thrown for 1,792 yards (224.0 ypg) to lead Southeast Missouri State, completing 64.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Geno Hess has racked up 680 yards on 130 carries while finding paydirt eight times. He's also caught 25 passes for 204 yards (25.5 per game).

Keveon Robbins has carried the ball 28 times for 99 yards (12.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Ryan Flournoy's leads his squad with 637 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 receptions (out of 42 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Damoriea Vick has caught 49 passes for 485 yards (60.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jack Clinkenbeard has racked up 21 receptions for 271 yards, an average of 33.9 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Robert Morris Stats Leaders

Anthony Chiccitt has compiled 1,409 yards on 66.4% passing while recording 14 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Cyrus Bonsu is his team's leading rusher with 53 carries for 207 yards, or 25.9 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Zin'tayvious Smith has run for 143 yards across 20 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Noah Robinson has collected 40 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 493 (61.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has four touchdowns.

Chaese Jackson has 29 receptions (on 25 targets) for a total of 268 yards (33.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Landen Lucas has racked up 207 reciving yards (25.9 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

