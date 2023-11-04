The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) square off against a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

While Nebraska ranks 21st-worst in the FBS in total offense with 322.4 yards per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 14th-best (298.8 yards per game allowed). Michigan State ranks 22nd-worst in total yards per game (322.9), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 56th in the FBS with 360.1 total yards ceded per contest.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Nebraska Michigan State 322.4 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.9 (115th) 298.8 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.1 (47th) 190.1 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.8 (115th) 132.3 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.1 (87th) 16 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (129th) 10 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg leads Nebraska with 838 yards (104.8 ypg) on 64-of-124 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 446 rushing yards on 104 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Anthony Grant has carried the ball 76 times for 320 yards (40 per game) and three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's team-high 216 yards as a receiver have come on 21 catches (out of 37 targets) with one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has caught 16 passes while averaging 22 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Marcus Washington has hauled in eight receptions for 176 yards, an average of 22 yards per game.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has compiled 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has rushed for 609 yards on 141 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jalen Berger has piled up 25 carries and totaled 93 yards with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster leads his squad with 342 receiving yards on 29 receptions with one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has 28 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 288 yards (36 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaron Glover has racked up 261 reciving yards (32.6 ypg) this season.

