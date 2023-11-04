The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) are massive, 15.5-point favorites at home at Sanford Stadium against the No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-1) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Both teams feature dynamic passing attacks, with the Bulldogs fourth in passing yards per game, and the Tigers 19th. The total is 56.5 points for this game.

Georgia has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking fourth-best in total offense (507 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (272.1 yards allowed per game). Missouri is compiling 441.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (30th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 338 total yards per contest (38th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Missouri Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -15.5 -105 -115 56.5 -105 -115 -750 +525

Looking to place a bet on Missouri vs. Georgia? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Missouri Recent Performance

The Tigers are really playing poorly of late offensively, gaining 425.7 yards per game in their past three games (-28-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 372.7 (70th-ranked).

The Tigers are 31st in college football in points scored for the past three games (37 per game) and -13-worst in points allowed (27.3).

Just looking at passing yards during the past three games, Missouri is 66th in the country (269 per game), and 101st in that category defensively (198.7 allowed per game).

The Tigers are accumulating 156.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (108th in college football), and conceding 174 per game (-52-worst).

The Tigers have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In Missouri's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

Missouri has hit the over in five of their seven games with a set total (71.4%).

Missouri has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

Missouri has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +525 moneyline set for this game.

Bet on Missouri to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has racked up 2,236 yards on 69.7% passing while recording 15 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 150 yards with five scores.

Cody Schrader is his team's leading rusher with 140 carries for 807 yards, or 100.9 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Nathaniel Peat has racked up 62 carries and totaled 274 yards with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's 898 receiving yards (112.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 60 catches on 86 targets with six touchdowns.

Theo Wease has caught 36 passes and compiled 440 receiving yards (55 per game) with five touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper's 28 receptions (on 33 targets) have netted him 359 yards (44.9 ypg).

Johnny Walker Jr. has collected 4.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording four TFL and 28 tackles.

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri's top tackler, has 41 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks this year.

Kris Abrams-Draine has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 29 tackles and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.