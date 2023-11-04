The No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-1) and their 19th-ranked pass offense will play the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) and the 15th-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Bulldogs are heavily favored, by 15.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Missouri matchup in this article.

Missouri vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Missouri vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Missouri vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Missouri has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Georgia has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 15.5 points or more this season five times and failed to cover in all five.

Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

