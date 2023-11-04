MVFC foes match up when the Missouri State Bears (3-5) and the Illinois State Redbirds (4-4) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Robert W. Plaster Stadium.

With 424.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 18th-worst in the FCS, Missouri State has had to rely on its 28th-ranked offense (406.1 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Illinois State has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 22nd-best in points per game (32.5) and 24th-best in points allowed per game (20.1).

Missouri State vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Missouri State vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Missouri State Illinois State 406.1 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.5 (30th) 424.6 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.8 (39th) 102.9 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.3 (34th) 303.3 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.3 (38th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has 1,408 pass yards for Missouri State, completing 65.3% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Jacardia Wright has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 541 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Jakairi Moses has carried the ball 20 times for 112 yards (14 per game) and one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe's 640 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 60 times and has totaled 47 catches and three touchdowns.

Terique Owens has put together a 475-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 28 targets.

Jmariyae Robinson has been the target of 36 passes and racked up 31 catches for 356 yards, an average of 44.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has 1,820 passing yards, or 227.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.1% of his passes and has recorded 16 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 17.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Mason Blakemore has carried the ball 84 times for 588 yards, with six touchdowns.

Cole Mueller has totaled 275 yards on 70 carries with four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz has collected 54 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 730 (91.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 61 times and has eight touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has caught 44 passes and compiled 449 receiving yards (56.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Eddie Kasper has racked up 263 reciving yards (32.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

